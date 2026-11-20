Long-time local garden expert and “plant medic” columnist Ricky Kemery has added mystery writing to his wheel house with a brand new whodunnit series of Fiona Longbridge mystery novels set right here in Fort Wayne.

Citing his mom’s love of reading, especially mysteries and specifically those penned by Agatha Christie as the spark that ignited his own passion for the genre many years ago, Kemery admits that getting down in that groove as an author suits his creative sensibilities and often takes him places he’d never even thought possible.

Here we discuss his motivation for the dive into this new genre and how he artfully weaves fact, fiction, romance, mysticism, horticulture, music and more into an irresistible read.

Event Information:

Kemery's Book Signing at Tall Rabbit Cafe

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Find ordering information and connect with Ricky at the author's Facebook page.

This is a transcript of our conversation:

Julia Meek: Ricky Kemery, welcome.

Ricky Kemery: It's good to see you again, Julia.

Julia Meek: Now your fans are familiar with your horticultural writings and gardening advice, but now you've turned to whodunnits of an old-fashioned Irish sensibility set right here in Fort Wayne. So pray tell what has possessed you, Ricky?

Ricky Kemery: Well, you know, I started to have some issues with arthritis about the same time that I had a knee replacement done, and no one could figure it out for a while.

But it really limited my mobility and the ability to do things, and that's hard when you're retired. So, I was seeing a particular counselor at the time to help deal with a fair amount of issues from my past and being bored and in pain.

So, she asked what I like to do as a sort of a extracurricular activity, and I said, "Well, I love mysteries. I love watching them on television. When I was a horticulturist, I used to tell my volunteers that trying to solve what was wrong with a plant was like solving a mystery.

So, she said, "Well, you know, why don't you try to write one and see what happens?" So, I took her up on it. And it kept me very busy, and my creative juices sort of flowed. And I found it was really actually pretty good therapy to keep my mind busy during a day where you can't get around; you get kind of bored, you're in pain.

Julia Meek: Mm-hmm, and a mystery is supposed to pick you up and transport you fast into a different zone.

Ricky Kemery: And you know, my mother loved to read. When I was a youngster, we would sit across the table from each other and read. And I asked her, "Why do you like reading so much?"

She loved Agatha Christie, by the way. And she said, because it'll take me to places where I know I will never be able to go.

Julia Meek: Okay, you had good advice from that early age from your mom. So, how would you say all your years in that nonfiction side of studying and writing prepared you for the big jump into mystery writing?

Ricky Kemery: Well, I think it helps with structure to be able to put something together with some sort of order. I always do outlines, and so I think that helped in that way.

Julia Meek: It puts you in your own groove.

Ricky Kemery: Yeah.

Julia Meek: For the process, which is whether it's fiction or non. You have to have a thought process, I guess, that is inevitable. Okay, let's factor in another passion of yours, Ricky, that is music-making.

And in full disclosure, your homespun kind of Celtic leanings might come closer to the essence of mystery and superstitions all present in your storytelling. Is that just a coincidence?

Ricky Kemery: No it is not. I mean, I always wanted to incorporate that music in with the mysteries that I write.

Julia Meek: And your passion for animals and nature and all that part of it. That is all part of your fiction writing style as well. Of course, your nonfiction writing too. Again, in your mind, it all goes hand in hand with telling a good story?

Ricky Kemery: Well, Gwendra and I used to visit Dogwood Forest all the time. It wasn't called that then, but many of the characters in the book emulate the kinds of people that we met there. So that really helped.

Julia Meek: Is it safe to say your own love of dogs and outdoors and nature just got all thrown in there?

Ricky Kemery: Yeah. I really like Corgis, which is why I incorporated Corgis in with the first novel.

Julia Meek: Okay.

Courtesy/RKemery

The grounds around the old State Developmental Center becomesa central part of Ricky's 1st mystery.

Ricky Kemery: One of the characters in the book named her three Corgi dogs after members of the band ABBA, and I love ABBA.

Julia Meek: Okay. Now we're [chuckles] getting some of the background of it and great. They say you should write what you know about or write your own passions, but when you can combine it all into one heck of a murder mystery, that is all pretty clever, Ricky.

Ricky Kemery: I just thought it was interesting, but also a little funny that she had these dogs that she named after the characters in ABBA and the songs.

Julia Meek: That's how people are. That's how life is. And you do credit your daughter, who is a published novelist, with nudging you down in the fiction groove, and now that you are down in that groove, can you describe how it differs and how it satisfies you in a way that nonfiction writing couldn't or didn't?

Ricky Kemery: Well, I never would have been able to do this stuff without the help of my daughter, who's really experienced. It's interesting because the covers are done by this Ukrainian couple who now live in Poland, by the way, it's safer there.

But I like the idea of helping out someone from Ukraine, and they're very talented, so I like that.

Julia Meek: Furthering everything and also having daughter that is that good of a sport and will share their own interests with their dad, and she saw it in you that you had the story to write. Again, how does making up a story satisfy where your nonfiction writing didn't touch you?

Ricky Kemery: I like to incorporate a lot of things in the mysteries: true love, romance, humor, I mean all that. Even gardening things. So that really opened up a creative outlet that I never really did too much of before.

Julia Meek: While still using everything that you always, that you were learning before.

Ricky Kemery: Yes.

Julia Meek: Now, meanwhile, it is actually a dark story that unfolds through the first volume with a very tight plot, plenty of twists and turns. Does any of it happen to be based on historical facts?

Ricky Kemery: I liked using that setting from the old State Developmental Center. I didn't call it that in the novel. I didn't call the university Ivy Tech University.

So, I like the fact that using history as a part of it, but not exactly, gave me more poetic license to do things that I normally might not have done before.

Julia Meek: But that you knew would work because you had lived there. These are your stomping grounds, and this was all right where you were working every day and interacting with these people on the north edge of Fort Wayne. And once into that writing process, were there any surprises along the way?

Courtesy/RKemery

The University

Ricky Kemery: It's funny how it works when I do the writing; I have things in mind. But sometimes, yeah, you're taken in different directions because of that process. So, yeah, there are a few surprises in how you deal with the things that happen within the book.

Julia Meek: And knowing what might come next. I mean, you're a logical person. You've had to logic and factor in, well the whole plant kingdom. Besides the personalities and everything else that enters into the fiction side of things. Is that...in your own life, in your own sensibilities, does fiction meet nonfiction and blend together?

Ricky Kemery: In the second book, for example, *The Murderer at the Community Garden*, that comes into play a lot when they actually tour the gardens. They see demos about compost tea and they sort of joke about it. So I try to incorporate that into every novel.

Julia Meek: And that's actually your own very expertise in the horticultural world and everything, yes. Do you ever forget where you are--

Ricky Kemery: Sure! [both laugh]

Julia Meek: --in between factors? Well, maybe that's just true in your own life anyway, but pertinent to your writing? Let's keep it there.

Ricky Kemery: I just think that I know where I'm going, but somehow getting there sometimes changes.

Julia Meek: And that isn't a problem for you?

Ricky Kemery: Nooo.

Julia Meek: Which is a lot like the growing season and what may or may not be able to happen in a master gardener class. You could have a lot, I guess, of unknown variables just as well.

Ricky Kemery: Gardening's all about hope, hoping things will go well, and maybe sometimes they don't.

Julia Meek: [chuckles] And what about in mysteries, Ricky?

Ricky Kemery: uh yeah, sometimes I--one that I'm working on now, the newest one takes place in a resort that I used to work at and having that and using that as a part of a novel is to me very interesting.

And it sort of takes you places you didn't realize it was going to happen.

Julia Meek: Interesting because now you are having to relive maybe your own experiences but also put them out there for someone else's eyes and comprehension.

Courtesy/RKemery



Ricky Kemery: For $1.50 an hour when I started.

Julia Meek: Here's truth that's stranger than fiction, or maybe the other way around.

Ricky Kemery: Yeah.

Julia Meek: Now speaking of your books, this started out as a three-volume series. The second and third are out.

Ricky Kemery: Could be a fourth.

Julia Meek: And now you're promising us a fourth. You've alluded to this just a bit, but in their entirety, more local drama, more local landmarks, more murder and mayhem? We can count on all of that?

Ricky Kemery: Oh yeah, for sure.

Julia Meek: And what about the development of Fiona's own life and problems in her character development?

Ricky Kemery: Yeah, she originally was from Ireland. She went through a terrible bullying incident, and pretty much all the novels are her trying to resolve that in her mind.

Perhaps find forgiveness. Perhaps find a way to nurture others. All that is a part of what she goes through.

Julia Meek: And it's a learning process for your audience, for your readers, as well as for the characters, certainly.

Ricky Kemery: She learns about romance, and I like the romance between her and Derek. I think it's really sweet.

Julia Meek: Which started in the first, the very first, novel.

Ricky Kemery: And it continues, yes.

Julia Meek: So it will continue. Well, we have a lot to look forward to. Now, I am curious. What's the reaction been for you since Fiona hit the Fort Wayne streets last spring?

Ricky Kemery: Well, I had a book signing, and it went really well. And then I've got really positive comments from folks who have bought the book and read it.

I had one couple that claimed they read it together and claimed that they figured it out. I'm going to have to talk to them to see if I really believe that.

Julia Meek: [chuckles] Make them prove that, yes. Does it give you pleasure when you hear people discuss how and when... Well, if they did follow you, of course, that's very, very flattering. But if they get into your story as much as you do.

Ricky Kemery: It's it's like writing a good song. You want everybody to hear it and everybody to like it.

Julia Meek: Okay, and be humming it in their own heads. Yeah, I guess that would be a measure of success. Now, balancing the murder plot and the personal storyline, you do have plenty of humor in there.

You've got a lot of the references, the dog references, the nature references, the the very familiar places. What kind of a challenge does this present not only to you, the author, but to you, the personal originator of this, which yourself has to be reflected in the stories that you write?

Courtesy/RKemery Kemery's own mystery's now stand alongside his horticultural reference volumes.

Ricky Kemery: Well, I think that when you write very personal things from your own life, then that's sort of like therapy, and that's how you deal with certain things that are going on.

Julia Meek: So, by the time you finish a successful book, is also a mark of its success how it makes you feel?

Ricky Kemery: Well, certainly, I don't think so much about, you know being in pain from arthritis and all that when you're deep, you know engrossed in writing a novel. So, it helps with that.

Julia Meek: And not the other way around. Have you ever had to back away because you just couldn't concentrate?

Ricky Kemery: Yes, because I mean I can only write for so long, and then it becomes painful to do that. So I have to take a lot of breaks.

Julia Meek: And rather put yourself on a really new and different schedule for you, the plant guy that was always bound by the growing cycle. You didn't never get to have breaks. How's that working for you?

Ricky Kemery: Well, it's difficult for me not to garden, and with Gwendra's garden that she's put together, it's frustrating for me sometimes not to be able to help out as much as I'd like to.

Julia Meek: Now, in full disclosure, Gwendra is a good friend of yours. We've had her on the music end of the building because you two performed a lot of music together.

She was also helping you care give and work through your whole life. And you might call her a, maybe did I hear slave driver or something like that a time or two? [chuckles]

Ricky Kemery: I'm not the easiest person to take care of.

Julia Meek: Oh no, I can't believe that.

Ricky Kemery: You can't imagine that, can you?

Julia Meek: Huh-uh! [chuckles] But this sounds like you've got a working relationship to not only get you by--life's got to be more than that.

You're a perfect example of someone who had to go through some changes and keep positive. That might not be your natural way--to just be Mr. Happy Face, but is this working for you?

Ricky Kemery: Well, I like to cook, and so I can do that and help out a little bit around the house. So my lasagna is legendary. I make a pretty good chili.

I make a breakfast thing called spanika-low. [*low calorie spanakopita*] I call it spanky pie. [Julia laughs] It's quite tasty. So, I enjoy that. It's a little difficult sometimes, but I do enjoy it.

Julia Meek: It sounds like whatever you set your mind to, and we've known that your whole career, you can do it. You do it. And it sounds like you're immersed in living now. Some things had to change. Some things have changed. You are working through it.

Ricky Kemery: I really miss the volunteers I used to teach and work with in Extension, and so it's always a joy to see them again, wherever it is.

Julia Meek: Well, that's good, and you are keeping...that's another good thing about Gwendra. She is keeping you out there in the community and helping with all of this.

So together, no, thank you, really.

And as we age, doing what you've got to do. A lot of people never get to maybe through their first career. We've already called that you've been through your second.

You're probably working on your third, and whatever your end game is, Ricky, I can't wait to hear. And you should write about it or sing about it. And we have a feeling that you might be up for that.

Ricky Kemery: I want to learn how to cook baklava.

Julia Meek: And then I can hear a baklava song just coming out.

Ricky Kemery: Sure! Song of the Baklava!

Julia Meek: Opa, maybe I should say? Meanwhile, as you do settle down into this groove, speaking of the writing and everything else that led you into the fiction writing, and thank you for sharing those things with us right here in this conversation. What is the most important thing you are learning?

Courtesy/RKemery

Following clues through the Dogwood Forest.

Ricky Kemery: The most important and most...toughest thing is to learn how to forgive others and yourself.

Julia Meek: Amen to that, and hope that you have enough time to continue to figure out ways to share your findings and share your results. And certainly, I think that your whole creative process with this writing is part of that. Does Fiona's character development reflect your own, do you think?

Ricky Kemery: It does in a lot of ways because you know Fiona had this birthmark on her face that was called the Witch's Mark, and she never really was appreciated by anyone.

Never had a close relationship. And yet with Derek, he doesn't care about that. I think that's really sweet.

Julia Meek: It is, and it's meaningful when you've taken an absolute basic, that's imeless, the stuff all stories have within them, and made that a big part of your plot and your growth, and always a feeling that's through the stories. It's intentional. Do you ever surprise yourself with the turns that that part of the story and your imagination takes?

Ricky Kemery: I think it surprises me how emotional it can be sometimes to write about stuff like that.

Julia Meek: And are you happy with how it comes out?

Ricky Kemery: Yes,

Julia Meek: Because the stories are right on, and you use a few words to say an awful lot. Intentional?

Ricky Kemery: Well, I knew that the following novels from Murder at Dogwood Forest were going to be longer. The first book is shorter, quicker read, but it sets the stage for everything else that happens.

Julia Meek: And it hooks--it hooks your mystery lovers and your music lovers and your local history lovers, and at least in the Kemery world, Ricky, is truth stranger than fiction, or is it the other way around?



Courtesy/RKemery

Author/horticulturalist with the last clematis of the season

Ricky Kemery: I think that fiction can be stranger than the real truth of the matter because I like to use settings that I'm familiar with, but then when you write a mystery, for instance, I was telling someone we, we go to the Dog Park a lot with the monster Great Dane...

Julia Meek: And Dog Park is part of the plot of your first story.

Ricky Kemery: And also, in the third story. And I had to convince this particular lady that no murder actually had ever occurred at the Dog Park that we were at.

Julia Meek: Okay, interesting. You tell a pretty convincing story and make a pretty crazy story believable at the same time.

And most importantly, Ricky, last question: Going forward, what does this entire deep dive into the second or third career as a mystery author do for you, Ricky Kemery?

Ricky Kemery: Well, I'm not sure about that because I think that the particular mystery I'm working on is going to be the last one of that series. So then the question is, what am I going to do next? What am I going to do? I don't know the answer to that.

Julia Meek: You're going to let us know once you figure it out?

Ricky Kemery: I'll, I'll do my best.

Julia Meek: Steuben County native Ricky Kemery is author of the Fiona Longbridge mystery series. Thank you so much for sharing this story of your wild and crazy storytelling, Ricky. Do keep up the good work.

Ricky Kemery: Thank you.