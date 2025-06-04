Pearl Arts names new leader

Pearl Arts founding Executive Director James Palermo is retiring at the end of the month.

The Pearl Arts Board of Directors named Angie Fincannon as his replacement.

Palermo has led the community arts and education center since its opening in December.

Prior to his tenure at the Pearl Arts, Palermo served as the managing director of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic from September 2015 to January 2022. He has a 35-year career in classical music and arts.

According to a press release from Pearl Arts, Fincannon has over 30 years of teaching and leading experience in higher education, most recently as a tenured professor and Dean of the College of Business at Indiana Tech.

She will begin her new role at Pearl Arts on July 1.

Prior to coming to Indiana Tech, Fincannon worked as the vice chancellor for advancement at Purdue Fort Wayne, and assistant provost and director of athletics at Taylor University.

Pearl Arts’ programs include a music academy and the Innovation Institute, a collaborative initiative with the Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Amp Lab.