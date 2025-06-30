© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Decatur hosts an estimated 1,000 in city's first Pride Festival

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published June 30, 2025 at 9:58 PM EDT
The festival saw an estimated 1,000 people come out to celebrate on Saturday, according to Decatur Pride.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
The festival saw an estimated 1,000 people come out to celebrate on Saturday, according to Decatur Pride.

The city of Decatur hosted its first ever Pride Festival on Saturday, welcoming an estimated one thousand people from around the area to the event, which offered food, vendors and a family-friendly drag show from local performers.

A short interaction between event staff, protestors and police took place as the drag show was beginning on Saturday evening, but didn't interrupt the event. Police had set up a protesting area across the street from the festival, but some protestors moved to the other side of the plaza, closer to the stage, and began shouting during the performances.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
A short interaction between event staff, protestors and police took place as the drag show was beginning on Saturday evening, but didn't interrupt the event. Police had set up a protesting area across the street from the festival, but some protestors moved to the other side of the plaza, closer to the stage, and began shouting during the performances.

Despite a unanimous vote from the city council, excluding one abstention from a member of Decatur Pride, the festival still brought protesters who came throughout the day, handing out pamphlets and shouting during the event.

Decatur Pride president Nikki Ausland said the Pride group did receive threats online that were investigated by local law enforcement, but she didn’t want to let it detract from the festival.

“So, our motto is do not engage with protesters," Ausland said, "Hopefully, if you don’t engage with them, then hopefully they leave. We wanna keep it low profile and, you know, keep it love.”

Drag Queen Maya Pinion dances through the gathered crowd on Saturday.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Drag Queen Maya Pinion dances through the gathered crowd on Saturday.

Ausland said while they did receive negative comments and threats online, the positive reaction they received from residents offline and in private well outnumbered the detractors.

The event drew a large crowd of an estimated 1,000 people from Decatur, as well as the surrounding areas. One volunteer, Suzanne Torrey, from Van Wert, Ohio came to the festival because her own city doesn’t have a pride event.

"No, we have not had one yet," Torrey said. "I think it's time."

Speaking to the crowd before the drag show, Ausland emphasized a need to remain visible and support each other, calling out attacks on transgender members of the community.
Tags
Arts & Culture Pride MonthLGBTQ
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott