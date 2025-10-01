© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Historic preservation brings millions of dollars into Fort Wayne's economy

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published October 1, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
And a walk through time at the Historic Old Fort
Courtesy/Visit Fort Wayne
A recent study examining the role of historic preservation on Fort Wayne’s economy showed a net positive impact for the community.

In 2024, so-called “heritage visitors” spent more than $313 million and supported roughly 3,000 jobs.

Donovan Rypkema of PlaceEconomics presented the study. He said he was surprised by the number of heritage visitors who come to Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne doesn’t have historic structures per se, but rather historic districts.

And Rypkema said those districts often include housing that can be at the entry level and the high-end level– right next door.

“We happen to think that's kind of good public policy to have rich people and poor people literally next door neighbors. And that's what's happening in historic districts here.”

According to the study, since 2001 there have been $340 million in investments in local historic tax credit rehabilitation projects.

Property values in historic districts have increased at a higher rate than those elsewhere in the community, Rypkema said.

The study was presented to the Indiana State Historic Preservation Conference Wednesday at the Embassy Theatre.

It was a joint effort by funding from the City of Fort Wayne, the Efroymson Family Fund, the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center and Visit Fort Wayne.
Tags
Arts & Culture Historic PreservationLocal HistoryIndiana historyFort Wayne History
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
