Historic preservation brings millions of dollars into Fort Wayne's economy

A recent study examining the role of historic preservation on Fort Wayne’s economy showed a net positive impact for the community.

In 2024, so-called “heritage visitors” spent more than $313 million and supported roughly 3,000 jobs.

Donovan Rypkema of PlaceEconomics presented the study. He said he was surprised by the number of heritage visitors who come to Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne doesn’t have historic structures per se, but rather historic districts.

And Rypkema said those districts often include housing that can be at the entry level and the high-end level– right next door.

“We happen to think that's kind of good public policy to have rich people and poor people literally next door neighbors. And that's what's happening in historic districts here.”

According to the study, since 2001 there have been $340 million in investments in local historic tax credit rehabilitation projects.

Property values in historic districts have increased at a higher rate than those elsewhere in the community, Rypkema said.

The study was presented to the Indiana State Historic Preservation Conference Wednesday at the Embassy Theatre.

It was a joint effort by funding from the City of Fort Wayne, the Efroymson Family Fund, the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center and Visit Fort Wayne.