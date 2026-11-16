New Allen County Jail set to complete in late 2027
The new Allen County Jail’s construction is ongoing. It kicked off last year and is projected to finish under budget in 2027, says Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin.
Inside the maze-like 400,000 square foot facility, walls are painted, windows have been installed, and the whole structure is inching closer to completion.
During a tour, Sheriff Troy Hershberger says it is designed with expansion in mind -- additional sections can be added easily. It will start with about 1,300 beds and can grow capacity up to 3,000 without more additions.
The structure includes a dedicated medical area to better service inmates’ needs. The current jail does not have a full-sized medical area, and many inmates are transferred to hospitals.
The new site will also have more space for rehabilitative programs, including a substance abuse recovery program currently only offered to men within the Allen County Jail. The aim is to expand access to women.