New Allen County Jail set to complete in late 2027

The new Allen County Jail’s construction is ongoing. It kicked off last year and is projected to finish under budget in 2027, says Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin.

Inside the maze-like 400,000 square foot facility, walls are painted, windows have been installed, and the whole structure is inching closer to completion.

1 of 4 — newallencojail3.jpg Ongoing construction near the entrance of the new Allen County Jail on November 13, 2026. Ransom True / WBOI News 2 of 4 — newallencojail1.jpg A hallway in the new jail with buckets of materials nearby taken on November 13, 2026. Following completion, it will take several months to get the jail operational. The time will be spent cleaning and inspecting the new site before prisoners are moved out of the old jail. Ransom True / WBOI News 3 of 4 — newallencojail8.jpg Cells in the new Allen County Jail during a press tour on November 13, 2026. The jail is laid out in five separate pods, each with several smaller sections. Each pod will be overseen by two to three officers. Ransom True / WBOI News 4 of 4 — newallencojail6.jpg The view outside of a cell in the new Allen County Jail. Each section features one-way mirrors inside, allowing on-duty officers to see prisoners while they cannot see them. Ransom True / WBOI News

During a tour, Sheriff Troy Hershberger says it is designed with expansion in mind -- additional sections can be added easily. It will start with about 1,300 beds and can grow capacity up to 3,000 without more additions.

The structure includes a dedicated medical area to better service inmates’ needs. The current jail does not have a full-sized medical area, and many inmates are transferred to hospitals.

The new site will also have more space for rehabilitative programs, including a substance abuse recovery program currently only offered to men within the Allen County Jail. The aim is to expand access to women.