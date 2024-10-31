© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
WBOI is addressing an automation issue that is causing audio files to become clipped as they play on all streams and broadcasts, affecting their quality.

Proposed New Haven Casino has new site

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published October 31, 2024 at 7:08 PM EDT
Proposed New Haven Casino site
Photo provided
/
Full House Resorts
Proposed New Haven Casino site

The proposed New Haven Casino has a new location: a 90-acre site outside I-469 at U.S. 30 East.

The new plan from Full House Resorts places it next to the Flying J Travel Center, an area that the developer says aligns more with the community’s comprehensive plan. The prior proposed location was north, near the intersection of Harper and South Doyle roads, an area that is largely farmland.

Full House Resorts notes the decision to move the site to U.S. 30 came after hearing from community members and input from landowners.

Design plans for the casino are expected for release next week, but earlier in the process Full House said the site will include a 200-room luxury hotel, a spa, upscale dining and multiple entertainment purposes.

The company has said the casino would bring close to $75 million in annual gaming taxes.

In order for the project to move forward, Full House would need to move its gaming license from Ohio County in Southeast Indiana to Allen County. That can only happen through legislation passed during the Indiana General Assembly early next year.
Tags
Business local newsNew Haven Casinocasinos
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green