Proposed New Haven Casino has new site

The proposed New Haven Casino has a new location: a 90-acre site outside I-469 at U.S. 30 East.

The new plan from Full House Resorts places it next to the Flying J Travel Center, an area that the developer says aligns more with the community’s comprehensive plan. The prior proposed location was north, near the intersection of Harper and South Doyle roads, an area that is largely farmland.

Full House Resorts notes the decision to move the site to U.S. 30 came after hearing from community members and input from landowners.

Design plans for the casino are expected for release next week, but earlier in the process Full House said the site will include a 200-room luxury hotel, a spa, upscale dining and multiple entertainment purposes.

The company has said the casino would bring close to $75 million in annual gaming taxes.

In order for the project to move forward, Full House would need to move its gaming license from Ohio County in Southeast Indiana to Allen County. That can only happen through legislation passed during the Indiana General Assembly early next year.