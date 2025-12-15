Area unemployment improves in September

Fort Wayne’s area jobless rate dropped to 3.3 percent in September. Allen County’s rate matches that of Adams county here in the northeast corner of the state.

That is two-tenths of a percent less than the rest of the state, according to Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute.

In the larger region, Wells County has the second lowest unemployment rate in the state, sitting at 2.9 percent. Grant County has the highest unemployment rate in the area, at four percent.

In Fort Wayne, the number of people working in September was up by 3,320 individuals, going from 224,877 to 228,197, measured across a similar 12-month period.

Howard County has the highest unemployment rate at 5.5 percent., while Union County has the lowest at 2.6 percent.

Kosciusko, Steuben and Wabash counties have the highest unemployment rate in the area at 3.5 percent.

The release of the data was delayed due to the federal government shutdown.

Community Research Institute Director Rachel Blakeman said the data collection blips can be frustrating, but as long as the collection resumes, those who track it can still see what is occurring over time.