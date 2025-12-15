© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Area unemployment improves in September

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:04 PM EST
Labor statistics for September 2025
Provided
/
Purdue University Community Research Institute
Labor statistics for September 2025

Fort Wayne’s area jobless rate dropped to 3.3 percent in September. Allen County’s rate matches that of Adams county here in the northeast corner of the state.

That is two-tenths of a percent less than the rest of the state, according to Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute.

In the larger region, Wells County has the second lowest unemployment rate in the state, sitting at 2.9 percent. Grant County has the highest unemployment rate in the area, at four percent.

In Fort Wayne, the number of people working in September was up by 3,320 individuals, going from 224,877 to 228,197, measured across a similar 12-month period.

Howard County has the highest unemployment rate at 5.5 percent., while Union County has the lowest at 2.6 percent.

Kosciusko, Steuben and Wabash counties have the highest unemployment rate in the area at 3.5 percent.

The release of the data was delayed due to the federal government shutdown.

Community Research Institute Director Rachel Blakeman said the data collection blips can be frustrating, but as long as the collection resumes, those who track it can still see what is occurring over time.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
