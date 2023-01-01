Come learn about native plants (and how you can safely grow them)

Is that a native plant garden or a lawn full of weeds? It’s not always easy to tell — which can lead to fines for well-meaning homeowners.

Join us to learn about what local governments and HOAs in Indiana can do to support native plant gardens and how you can get involved. Afterward, we’ll tour nearby Poplar Village Gardens for a hands-on look at what these plants do for the community and the ecosystem.

Register here and share your questions.

Light refreshments will be provided.

