WBOI Presents: Singo at the Fairfield

Join us for WBOI Presents: Sing at The Fairfield, a night of music-filled festivities to benefit Northeast Indiana Public Radio.

The night includes heavy hors d'oeuvres and your admission includes one player card for Singo. Throughout the night, expect to socialize with lovers of public media and those who work at WBOI. Musical themes will include pop tunes, local artists and a bonus round of public radio show theme songs.

Additional cards available for purchase on site.



Doors: 5 pm

Singo: 6 pm-8pm

Singo at The Fairfield is sponsored by Lake City Bank