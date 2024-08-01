Universities in Indiana have thoughts on new high school diplomas. Here's what they said.

Indiana’s colleges and universities are raising the alarm over the state’s overhaul of high school diplomas, with some warning the current plan tips students toward the workforce instead of emphasizing academic rigor and preparing them for higher education or other post-graduate options.

In a series of letters sent last month to top Indiana education leaders, presidents and administrators of the public institutions called for a reconsideration of the proposed graduation requirements.

Below are seven letters written to Indiana's Department of Education and the Commission for Higher Education.

Vincennes University— sent July 10, 2024:

Indiana State University— sent July 11, 2024:

Purdue University— sent July 22, 2024:

University of Southern Indiana— sent July 28, 2024:

Indiana University— sent July 30, 2024:

Ball State University:

Rachel Fradette is the WFYI Statehouse education reporter. Contact Rachel at rfradette@wfyi.org.

Copyright 2024 WFYI Public Media