Interview: Top of mind for Back-To-School

Brianna Datta-Barrow: I'm joined now by Taylor Carlson, a teacher with East Allen County Schools. Taylor, thank you for being here. Thank you so much for having me. So how long have you been a teacher, and what is your favorite part of this back to school season?

Taylor Carlson: This will be my seventh year being a teacher. I'm a kindergarten teacher, but this year, actually, I'll be transitioning into special education, and I think that my favorite part of the back to school season is kind of that anticipation of all these new students. So many of them have never been to school before, and I think that's my favorite part of seeing them come in and it's a whole new world that they're introduced to.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: What do you hear most from parents this time of year? What's top of mind for them as the back to school season starts?

Taylor Carlson: Yeah, I think parents are just seeking a lot of information right now. They just want to know, like, what's going on? What time is school starting? What Does my child need? And if I could suggest anything to parents to answer those questions, it would be checking websites.

If you have access to the internet, I would get on your school's website, school district's website, it offers a lot of answers to your questions. And I think that's what a lot of parents are worried about right now, is like, what's going to happen.

And then also, I think that fear of like, who's my child's teacher gonna be? And just know that your child's teacher is probably having that same kind of anticipation and fear right along with you.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: So have you noticed any changes in what parents are worried about this school year in particular compared to previous years.

Taylor Carlson: No, I don't think that a lot of our worries are different. I think that there may be a new worry this year in the current like climate of our world about funding and funding for the education system. I think especially we've seen even now, it's already impacting our school systems here in Fort Wayne, and so I think that there's a lot of fear from families, from teachers, from our school districts, of like, how this will impact us.

Sadly, I don't think we really know the answer to that right now. I think it's a big waiting period, but I do encourage everybody to stay up to date and informed with everything that's going on with the current legislation and how that will impact specifically our schools.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: What is one thing that you wish all parents knew or remembered at the start of the school year?

Taylor Carlson: There's time. I think it's really important that parents know that there's time. Everything doesn't need to be figured out within the first week of school. I think that I see parents like so eager to see their babies grow. And I'm speaking largely to primarily because that's what I've worked in, but parents just wanting to see their baby be independent right away and like ready to go.

And I think there's a lot of growth that needs to happen, especially in that first year of school. Some kids aren't getting that preschool experience.

And sadly, you know, as funding is being cut to that more kids won't get that preschool experience. So as they're stepping into kindergarten, this is their first time having to sit in such a structured environment, and it is rigorous.

Our curriculum is rigorous for children these days, and so I do think it's really important for parents to realize that there's time, it's okay to ask questions, and a partnership with your child's teacher, I think, is the most important thing.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: How can parents best support their child's learning during these first few weeks?

Taylor Carlson: I love that question. I love that. I think that there are so many ways that a parent can help support their child's learning at home. I think that I can speak to primary by saying a lot of these foundational skills.

We think our child knows, like the alphabet, because they can sing the ABC song, but when they're getting into kindergarten, they're really having to apply those skills, meaning that they need to recognize that letter, identify the sound that corresponds with it, and then put it into practice to eventually read and so for you at home, I think kind of preparing your child to get ready for that is that their brain is going to work really, really hard during the day, really, really hard.

I think that they need lots of sleep. If I could suggest anything, it would give them the early bedtime, feed them that nutritious meal, give them that love and attention at school, they're surrounded by a bunch of other kids, and they're not necessarily getting that one on one attention that they are seeking.

So I think that as they're stepping into that new environment, seeking out that extra time with them would be really important. I think as you look into those older grades, spending that time with your child is also still important, but also just checking in on, like, where they're at, social, emotionally, how is your child comfortable in their space?

I really think it's important that parents understand that a child isn't going to feel comfortable learning unless they feel safe in their space. So I love that parents think that it's important to check in with where their child is at, and then kind of help guide them along with what their needs are. I think our kids can tell us a lot if we ask them the right questions.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: That makes sense, and that's yeah, just such a beautiful answer. So what would you say to parents who are feeling overwhelmed during this time of year, whether it's about academics their children's behavior, or just getting their children back into that routine for school?

Taylor Carlson: It's okay to feel overwhelmed. It is overwhelming. Allow yourself to feel overwhelmed and ask for help. I think that it's really important to reach out to those resources that are available to you, whether it be through your school, your district, or your community. I think that they are available in Fort Wayne. And I really love that Fort Wayne seems to be stepping up in so many different ways as they see that our funding may be affected in education. I really do think that a lot of places in Fort Wayne want to help.

I think that specifically my school, Southwick Elementary, is blessed by Pathway Community Church and so partnerships like that can really, really help families, school communities, and I think seeking out that help and allowing yourself to receive that help can really help us get through this overwhelming, very overwhelming period of time.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Are there any small things that parents could do that would make a big difference in how their children adjust to school?

Taylor Carlson: I think that a parent can really prepare their child for school by doing simple things like having them sustain sitting for more than maybe five minutes.

I think that attention to task is really important, and I'll explain that in more of like parent friendly terms, say, your child, you want them to color a picture with you, but they would rather go watch the TV show. How long can you get them to color that picture with you and do this non desired task?

I think it's really important to teach our children that sometimes we have to do non-desired tasks. And then, how do we sustain ourselves through those difficult times? How do we persevere when things get really hard? How do we problem solve? And they that may sound like common sense, as I say it, but I think that these are really important skills that are difficult to teach.

Nobody gives you a handbook when you're a parent on how to teach these executive functioning skills. So I think that just helping your child learn how to solve a problem themselves, or learn how to do a task that they don't want to do, or solve a really difficult situation with a neighbor or a friend. I think allowing your child to struggle not fail and like, well maybe fail, but allowing your child to struggle isn't is important. I think allowing your child to struggle allows them to grow.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Yeah, and that makes sense, because once they, you know, maybe struggle and eventually complete whatever they're whatever they're trying to achieve, then they'll get that confidence too. So absolutely, what gives you hope or excitement as a teacher as the school year begins?

Taylor Carlson: This may be the most cliche answer, but it's the kids like every single year I meet some of the coolest kids I have ever met.

I just feel so lucky to be a teacher. I get to see kids click. I get to see things change within them. I get to see them do things that they never thought that they would be able to do. I get to see them create bonds I love being a teacher. I love watching kids grow. I love learning about who they are and allowing them to grow in a space that they feel safe enough to grow in.

I think that that's largely what teachers love about their job, is the kids and no matter how difficult being a teacher becomes, so many of us stick around because of the kids, and they make it so worth it. I'm so passionate about giving every child the opportunity to have an education, and I will continue to fight for that, and I love that there are so many people that are passionate about that, and I think that that's what gets me excited about being a teacher right now, is that I'm surrounded by teachers who love being a teacher.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: And what, what can, what can the community do? What? What would you say to teachers this time of year? How can we better support our teachers?

Taylor Carlson: Yeah, I don't want to speak for all teachers, because I think in every community it's a little different. I think even within school districts, from school to school, the needs are different.

So I would really, really suggest that our community reaches out to a teacher they know. Reach out to a teacher you know, and clear that Amazon wishlist. Reach out to a teacher you know and see if their school needs. Volunteers. Reach out to a teacher, you know, and see if their school is missing resources. I think that there are so many needs at every single school, and that they could be met if we had more community members who had the time or finances to do so reaching out to help.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Taylor, thank you so much for speaking with us today.

Taylor Carlson: Absolutely I feel so lucky to talk about a job that I love so much.