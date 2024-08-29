Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.

She joined 89.1 WBOI in August 2024 as the host of Weekend Edition Saturday, bringing her passion for storytelling to the airwaves each weekend.