Author speaks out after Mississinewa High School musical is canceled

Earlier this month, students at Mississinewa High School in Gas City were told they would have to cancel their production of the musical “Between the Lines” before it would go on stage.

The website for the musical “Between the Lines” describes the story: “An outsider in a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between the two worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur in extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.”

Superintendent Jeremy Fewell cited sexual innuendos and alcohol abuse as reasons to cancel the planned production. But parents on social media attribute it to one parent’s complaint about a non-binary character.

Jodi Picoult wrote the book “Between the Lines” and is co-librettist of the musical. She says she’s committed to helping Mississinewa students perform the show.

“They just have to find a venue, and we will do everything we can to help them,” said Picoult. “We have spoken to MTI, which is the licensing agent, which has said they understand the situation and they would happily amend the license so that this could continue.”

The non-binary character in the story is named Jules, and Picoult says at no point is it explicitly stated in the musical itself that Jules is non-binary. Picoult says that was a deliberate precaution designed to prevent this very situation from happening.

“We realized there would probably be some communities where that was going to be difficult, a hard sell,” she said. “And we didn’t want that to be a reason that a show was not chosen.”

She adds that the school also had the ability to make licensed changes to the show, further sanitizing the language and references in it.

Picoult describes the character of Jules as a positive force for the show’s protagonist, Delilah. One who helps give her the confidence to take control over her life.

While a decision from the parents and cast about the production’s future has not been announced, Picoult says she has seen overwhelming support from the community for the students.

“The people who are objecting to it have not seen it, have not read the script,” Picoult said. “And you know, this is ultimately, it’s a fairy tale, and the message of the story is live the story you want even if it’s not the story you’re in.”

The school’s superintendent did not respond to IPR’s request for comment.

