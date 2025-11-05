NACS referendum fails

The Northwest Allen County Schools operating referendum failed Tuesday night, with just about 54 percent of the voters selecting no on the ballot.

In February, the school board moved forward with the plan for the referendum.

Had it passed, the referendum would have provided money for everything from school resource officers and social workers to staffing the Career and Technical Education and Alternative Education facility.

More than $5 million was slated to increase teacher salaries around the district.

School officials issued a statement moments after the Allen County Election Board released the unofficial results.

Superintendent Wayne Barker thanked the community for their engagement over the past months, and said the district respected the choice of the voters.

NACS receives about $8 million less in annual funding than the state average.

In his statement, Barker said the district will review next steps in the weeks ahead to move forward within its existing budget.

Less than 20 percent of the registered voters in the district participated in the election.

Property tax rate:

$0.2787 per $100 of assessed valuation for eight years.

Estimated annual revenue:

$12,156,914

How revenue will be spent:

Retention and attraction of staff ($5.1 million), instructional support staffing ($2.68 million), CTE facility instruction/staffing ($2.2 million), safety and well-being staffing ($1.3 million) and districtwide staffing ($870,000).

WFYI contributed to this report.