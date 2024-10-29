© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Allen County voters can use website to help navigate wait times

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:11 PM EDT
Wait times at Allen County early voting sites continue to be long.

Last week, the Allen County Democratic Party asked the Republican-majority election board to open up additional hours for polling.

That request was denied by the Allen County Republican party, who attributed the wait times to what time of day voters went downtown to the Rousseau Center to cast their ballots.

On Tuesday, the Allen County Dems began using a voter information website that allows voters to provide information about their wait times. That informs other voters about how long they should expect to stand in line at the five polling sites around Allen County.

Allen County is now available on IndyVoteTimes.org.

Voters can go to the website, select Allen County and their voting location, add their arrival time, how many people are in front of them in line, how many people are behind them in line, and then submit.

Early voting in Allen County is available at the Rousseau Center, as well as the Public Safety Academy, IvyTech Coliseum campus, Indiana Wesleyan University on West Jefferson, and the Salomon Farm Park.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
