© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Counts show thousands gathered for No Kings protests on June 14

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published June 18, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT
Protestors line West Seventh Street in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Auburn on Saturday, June 14, 2025, as part of the nationwide No Kings protests against the Trump administration.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
Protestors line West Seventh Street in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Auburn on Saturday, June 14, 2025, as part of the nationwide No Kings protests against the Trump administration.

We now have rough tallies of how many protestors lined area sidewalks and flanked government buildings across Northeast Indiana last Saturday.

According to Jim Carpenter of Indivisible Northeast Indiana, roughly 5,000 people participated in the Allen County protest on the Courthouse Green in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Resistance Coalition of Noble County reported that there were 110 people in front of the courthouse in Albion, the second stop in a rolling protest that began in LaGrange and then went on to Auburn.

Officials say approximately 175 people were at the LaGrange protest, and another 300 in DeKalb County.

In each of these four protests, participants were asked to bring donations for area charities, particularly items that are not covered by WIC or SNAP benefits.

Carpenter said that more than 2,500 items were donated in Allen County. The protest in Albion brought in items for three Noble County charities.

The national organizations behind the No Kings protests have scheduled another national protest day in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis on July 17.

In Northeast Indiana, there were a number of protests and marches as part of the nationwide No Kings day of action against the Trump administration.

Protests were also held in Warsaw, Decatur, Angola, North Manchester, and Wabash.
Tags
Government No KingsTrump Protests 2025
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green