Counts show thousands gathered for No Kings protests on June 14

We now have rough tallies of how many protestors lined area sidewalks and flanked government buildings across Northeast Indiana last Saturday.

According to Jim Carpenter of Indivisible Northeast Indiana, roughly 5,000 people participated in the Allen County protest on the Courthouse Green in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Resistance Coalition of Noble County reported that there were 110 people in front of the courthouse in Albion, the second stop in a rolling protest that began in LaGrange and then went on to Auburn.

Officials say approximately 175 people were at the LaGrange protest, and another 300 in DeKalb County.

In each of these four protests, participants were asked to bring donations for area charities, particularly items that are not covered by WIC or SNAP benefits.

Carpenter said that more than 2,500 items were donated in Allen County. The protest in Albion brought in items for three Noble County charities.

The national organizations behind the No Kings protests have scheduled another national protest day in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis on July 17.

In Northeast Indiana, there were a number of protests and marches as part of the nationwide No Kings day of action against the Trump administration.

Protests were also held in Warsaw, Decatur, Angola, North Manchester, and Wabash.