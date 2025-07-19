Defense letter confirms Indiana’s Camp Atterbury to be used for immigrant detention

Indiana’s Camp Atterbury will be used to detain immigrant detainees under a new federal plan revealed this week by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth outlined the move in a July 15 letter to Congressional members, naming Camp Atterbury and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey as two sites available “for temporary use by the Department of Homeland Security to house illegal aliens.” The letter was first published late Thursday by NJ Spotlight News.

The defense secretary additionally noted that holding detainees at the bases “will not negatively affect military training, operations, readiness, or other military requirements, including National Guard and Reserve readiness.”

The letter confirmed the Trump administration’s plans to utilize military bases amid a capacity crisis in federal immigration facilities. Federal officials have cited overcrowding in Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities as the reason for seeking additional space.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle reported in May that Camp Atterbury had been floated as a possible location under consideration, but federal officials declined to confirm it at the time.

It remains unclear when detainees might begin arriving at the Indiana facility or how many individuals could be housed there. Camp Atterbury, located about 40 miles south of Indianapolis, is a federally owned facility that is licensed to and operated by the Indiana National Guard.

The base provides full logistical and training support for up to two brigade-sized elements simultaneously on more than 34,000 acres, according to the Guard website.

Lauren Houck, a spokesperson for the Indiana National Guard, told the Capital Chronicle on Friday that “we are aware of the letter” sent by Hegseth.

Houck said the Indiana National Guard is “currently working” with DOD and DHS officials, but she did not provide details about when — or how many — detainees are expected to arrive at Camp Atterbury, nor did she indicate where exactly detainees would be housed. The Indiana Guard, Houck said, has “no details other than what is in the memo.”

“Camp Atterbury is a federal installation and may be used at the discretion of the federal government,” she said. “We will communicate information when we have appropriate details.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Jefferson Shreve, whose congressional district includes Camp Atterbury, did not immediately comment.

Staff in Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young’s office told the Capital Chronicle they “have requested more information from the DoD,” but did not provide additional details.

Democratic U.S. Rep. André Carson earlier demanded answers from federal officials about the potential use of the base for detentions. He said the use of Camp Atterbury for immigration purposes raises “serious questions” and flagged concerns about legal rights, humane treatment and national security.

DHS had not responded publicly to the letter as of Friday, according to Carson’s office.

“I remain concerned on this use of Camp Atterbury given the deplorable and inhumane conditions at other ICE detention facilities nationwide,” the congressman said in a Friday statement. He emphasized that both the number of detainees and deaths in ICE custody have risen since former President Donald Trump returned to office.

Carson added that expanding detention space in Indiana is “disturbing,” and said Camp Atterbury should not be used to facilitate what he called “unlawful actions.”

“ICE is ripping families apart for offenses as minor as traffic tickets, and others are detained without having committed any crime at all,” he said. “Without due process, anyone and everyone is at risk, including U.S. citizens.”

Immigration etainees are typically held pending immigration court proceedings or deportation. Advocates have raised concerns over conditions in detention centers and the prolonged nature of some detentions.

Critics of the Trump administration’s policy warn, too, that prolonged detention could violate civil liberties and strain local infrastructure.

“This kind of mass detention always results in significant rights abuses for the people being detained,” said Chris Daley, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. “The ACLU of Indiana is very concerned about the dignity and safety of the hundreds of our hard working neighbors who are likely to be held at Camp Atterbury if this poorly conceived plan goes forward as described.”

Camp Atterbury has previously been used to house Afghan evacuees and Ukrainian refugees, but not immigration detainees held under enforcement authority.

During Operation Allies Welcome, the base accommodated over 7,000 Afghan evacuees in 82 lodging buildings across six neighborhoods, complete with dining facilities and medical centers. The infrastructure includes dorm-style housing for families and open bay barracks for individuals, all equipped with heating, air conditioning and plumbing.

Just last month, actor Gary Sinise played a concert at Camp Atterbury for the Indiana National Guard.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

