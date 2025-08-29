© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>

Developers of Google data center ask for more wetlands

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published August 29, 2025 at 12:38 PM EDT
The plans submitted to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management show new development in protected wetlands, outlined and shaded in red.
Indiana Department of Environmental Management
The plans submitted to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management show new development in protected wetlands, outlined and shaded in red.

The Google data center being built on Fort Wayne’s far southeast side needs more land. And that includes wetlands.

While the data center is not yet operational, developers want to take nearly 10 additional acres of Class I and Class II wetlands for five new data center buildings plus other structures on what will become a permitted 585-acre site.

The initial proposal, approved in 2023, took about three and three-quarters acres in wetlands.

To offset the impact of the wetland destruction, developers plan to purchase about five acres in credits from the wetland mitigation bank. This requires that offsetting wetlands be created or restored on the site of the development or within the same county or watershed as the property in question.

The new request takes advantage of Indiana legislation passed in 2021 and 2024 that chipped away at watershed and wetland protections.

The proposal is open for public comment until Sept. 11, and a public hearing can also be requested until that date.
Tags
Government Project Zodiacdata centersGooglewetlandsIndiana wetlands
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green