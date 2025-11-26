City of Fort Wayne unveils winter shelter plan

The City of Fort Wayne announced its emergency winter shelter plan Tuesday.

The emergency plan for both unhoused individuals and families takes effect on Dec. 1. It remains in effect until March 31.

Overnight shelter will be provided for single women and families with children at the Salvation Army on North Clinton Street. Those who need overnight emergency shelter should come to the shelter between 6 to 10 p.m. any day of the week.

Single men may use the shelter at the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission on East Washington Boulevard.

City officials say this is the first time the Winter Contingency Emergency Shelter will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Through a partnership with Blue Jacket, the shelter will now be staffed at the Salvation Army.

The Rescue Mission is helping to pay and train those Blue Jacket employees.

The Winter Shelter program is in addition to the overnight emergency shelter services available year-round at St. Joseph Missions for single, unhoused women. Just Neighbors offers shelter for homeless families, and Charis House serves women and children.

A $20,000 award through the Community Development Block Grant program will help implement the plan, officials said.

According to city officials additional public and nonprofit partners are providing daytime warming centers during the cold winter months.

The Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd., is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week regardless of temperature.

InAsMuch Ministry, 930 Broadway St., is open Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Monday evenings 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Allen County Public Library Main Branch, 900 Library Plaza, is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Project.ME, 2305 Broadway, is open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.

Citilink buses will serve as mobile warming centers for riders with a valid pass. Buses are available Monday – Friday 5:40 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. and Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city provides further details about winter contingency emergency shelter and day centers can be found online at: https://engage.cityoffortwayne.org/2025-2026-winter-contingency-plan.