Fort Wayne City Attorney responds to council members' concerns about homelessness

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published September 3, 2025 at 12:36 PM EDT
File photo: Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
Fort Wayne's Freimann Square Park is one of the places where unhoused individuals often congregate during the day when they are asked to leave the non-profit shelters. City leaders are looking at ways to create low- to no-barrier day shelters to provide places for people to go and receive assistance.

Fort Wayne City Hall responded to two councilmen’s concerns of how the city is addressing homelessness.

In the three-page letter released Tuesday morning, City Attorney Malak Heiny) and officials involved in addressing homelessness outline current and planned efforts. Their letter was in response to a letter sent by Council president Russ Jehl and Councilman Dr. Scott Myers last week.

Those efforts include the use of existing ordinances to deal with encampments, prioritizing the removal of encampments and connecting those living there to substance abuse and mental health resources.

Mayor Sharon Tucker created a position for a manager of homeless services in March. Since then, that office has worked with others in the administration and outside organizations to look for ways to move individuals from encampments to shelters and provide other services.

In response Tuesday afternoon, Jehl and Myers called the letter a “headscratcher” and again complained the city is not doing enough to urgently address encampments.

Heiny said the city spent $76,000 on encampment removal in 2024. Additional cleanups will require more funding.

The matter is scheduled for discussion on the Sept. 9 city council agenda.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green
