City of Fort Wayne solicits opinions from shoppers in retail studies

The City of Fort Wayne is seeking input from a retail study of workers and shoppers to better understand shopping behaviors and identify opportunities for new business development.

The three-part surveys look at retail districts on South Calhoun Street and East State Boulevard, and in Waynedale. The city’s Community Development Division is hosting the surveys until October 2 and asking anyone who lives, works or shops in any of the three districts to complete the survey for that area.

The surveys are part of a Fort Wayne Retail Opportunity Study conducted by &Access, a national retail market analysis firm, and will serve as a roadmap for revitalizing and retaining retail services in the areas.

The completed study is expected to be available to the public by the end of the year and implementations will begin in 2026.