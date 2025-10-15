“Every state is now a border state”: Indiana leaders meet with President Donald Trump’s border czar

Border czar Tom Homan spoke at an event Tuesday, hosted at the Statehouse by Attorney General Todd Rokita and Representative J.D. Prescott (R-Union City).

Inside the Statehouse, Rokita stepped up to the microphone in the House Chamber and renewed a push for immigration legislation.

“The fact of the matter is, there is no country and therefore no Indiana if we don't have a defined border, one language and a common culture,” Rokita said.

He was joined by Gov. Mike Braun, Prescott and other state lawmakers as well as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.

Leaders at the event focused on the “Fairness Act,” Fostering and Advancing Immigration Reforms Necessary to Ensure Safety and Security, formerly known as House Bill 1531 last session. HB 1531 failed last session. It passed out of the House but stalled in the Senate.

“Every state is now a border state, so all of us need to get involved,” Rokita said. “We don’t have time to waste, and we can’t afford to fail to act for a second session in a row.”

The bill would require local law enforcement agencies to comply with detainer requests. Those requests extend the amount of time someone would be held so Immigration and Customs Enforcement could take them into custody. Agencies that comply would receive legal immunity for doing so, while those that do not could be punished.

Another thing it would do is prohibit “an employer from knowingly or intentionally recruiting, hiring, or employing an unauthorized alien.” The attorney general would be able to investigate businesses in question and could suspend operations.

Governor Mike Braun said the bill is a necessary next step for Indiana.

“I believe states need to lead the way in assisting federal authorities with enforcing our nation’s most fundamental laws, but we need to take the next step to protect Hoosier communities,” Braun said.

Homan said he appreciates the state’s partnership with federal agencies through detention operations such as the Miami Correctional Facility and partnerships between ICE and state and local law enforcement.

He said, listening to Rokita, Braun and others, he supports the proposed bill.

“This is going to make our communities that much safer,” Homan said. “Every day, ICE agents are out there arresting public safety threats and national security threats.”

Homan also said this to those that disagree with the actions being taken by law enforcement: “If you don’t like what ICE is doing, then change the law. If they are racist for enforcing the law, what’s that make you? You wrote the law. We’re not making this stuff up.”

Outside dozens of protestors gathered with signs in hand.

The group chanted and walked around the south lawn of the Statehouse with signs that read, ‘Where’s my money Tom?’ and ‘Border Czar, Bribe Star.’

The former Immigration and Customs Enforcement director was under investigation for accepting bribes in exchange for government contracts. The Trump administration closed the investigation.

Karla López-Owens, with the Indiana Latino Democratic Caucus, organized the protest. She said the group was there to stand against corrupt politicians that put profit over people.

“I question why Tom Homan is here? I question if it’s to talk about policy or if it’s to cut deals with Todd Rokita and with J.D. Prescott,” López-Owens said.

Sharon Cruz is a former prosecutor who pivoted to immigration law in the last year. Cruz said Homan and state officials including Rokita need to be reminded of the value of immigrants and the need to respect the law.

“I know that this state is built on immigration, and I do not accept that we can just be sold off, to be deported with no due process, with no rights at all,” she said.

Speakers at the protest urged those in attendance to keep showing up and to advocate for immigrants in Indiana.

The Indiana legislative session starts in January.

Contact WFYI All Things Considered newscaster and reporter Samantha Horton at shorton@wfyi.org or on Signal at SamHorton.05.

