Indiana agency says reduced SNAP benefits won’t arrive for at least a week

It will be at least another week before low-income Hoosier families will receive reduced — or no — food assistance benefits for November, a state agency said Wednesday.

The benefits through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, have been in doubt amid the ongoing partial federal government shutdown, which has curtailed spending by many federal agencies.

Federal judges have ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to use contingency funds to pay at least a portion of benefits to the 42 million people who receive SNAP assistance.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said Wednesday that it was recalculating benefit allotments to 274,000 SNAP households in the state. Benefit changes made by federal officials will reduce the maximum amount to a household by at least 50%.

The agency said November SNAP benefit distribution “will be delayed by at least one week.”

“We understand the urgency of this situation and are working swiftly to complete the recalculations and resume benefit issuance as soon as possible,” the FSSA statement said. “In the meantime, Hoosiers in need of immediate food assistance are encouraged to call 211 or contact their local food bank.”

The calculation of a household’s SNAP benefit for November will involve subtracting 30% of a household’s monthly net income (after allowable deductions) from the maximum allotment, according to the FSSA.

“Depending on income and the size of the household, some people might not receive any benefits this month,” agency spokesman Marcus Barlow said.

Republicans on Indiana’s State Budget Committee rejected last week a proposal from Democrats to direct state surplus funding toward providing SNAP benefits, which total about $112 million a month.

Tables distributed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicate that in 48 states, including Indiana, the maximum reduced November benefits will range from $149 a month for a one-person household to $497 for a four-person household and $894 for a household of eight.

This story has been updated with clarification from FSSA on the benefit calculations.