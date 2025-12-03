© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
City of Fort Wayne announces changes to Riverfront project due to floodway concerns

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published December 3, 2025 at 11:26 PM EST
A rendering of the changes to the Riverfront Phase IIB shows the two parts of the project which will not be completed due to floodway concerns.
Provided
/
City of Fort Wayne
Changes to floodway requirements have led to the removal of two parts of the City of Fort Wayne's Riverfront Phase 2B.

The proposed public docks and tree canopy trail will be removed from the design to comply with a new requirement that the projects contribute no rise to base floodway elevation.

Hydraulic modeling shows that changes within the floodway over the past 20 years have contributed to minor floodway rise along the St. Marys River at that location, making these parts of the project impossible at this time.

Fort Wayne city officials announced the changes to the project Wednesday.

With the removal of these two elements, more than $7 million dollars is freed up from the project to be allocated to other Riverfront improvement projects.

In a written statement, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker says that it is critical that the city continue to be innovative and creative as we look for opportunities to continue development along the rivers.
Government RiverfrontRiverfront DevelopmentRiverfront Fort WayneFort Wayne RiverfrontCity of Fort Wayne
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
