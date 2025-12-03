City of Fort Wayne announces changes to Riverfront project due to floodway concerns

Changes to floodway requirements have led to the removal of two parts of the City of Fort Wayne's Riverfront Phase 2B.

The proposed public docks and tree canopy trail will be removed from the design to comply with a new requirement that the projects contribute no rise to base floodway elevation.

Hydraulic modeling shows that changes within the floodway over the past 20 years have contributed to minor floodway rise along the St. Marys River at that location, making these parts of the project impossible at this time.

Fort Wayne city officials announced the changes to the project Wednesday.

With the removal of these two elements, more than $7 million dollars is freed up from the project to be allocated to other Riverfront improvement projects.

In a written statement, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker says that it is critical that the city continue to be innovative and creative as we look for opportunities to continue development along the rivers.