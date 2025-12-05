© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Fort Wayne, Allen County come out in favor of area casino location

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published December 5, 2025 at 9:27 AM EST
This map created by Spectrum Gaming Group was presented to the Indiana Gaming Commission. It shows the location of casinos in and around the Hoosier state, and identified northeast Indiana as one of the optimal places to locate another casino.
Screenshot
/
Spectrum Gaming Group
This map created by Spectrum Gaming Group was presented to the Indiana Gaming Commission. It shows the location of casinos in and around the Hoosier state, and identified northeast Indiana as one of the optimal places to locate another casino.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and the Allen County Commissioners have come together in support of the location of a casino in the community.

On Monday, they sent a joint letter to Indiana House and Senate leadership expressing their desire to work with the Statehouse on the issue.

Earlier this year, a legislative attempt to locate the casino license from Rising Sun to New Haven failed.

On Tuesday, Warsaw Republican representative Craig Snow introduced a bill to add an additional Indiana casino license with a $50 million licensing fee.

Greater Fort Wayne has come out in favor of the casino, while other local residents are already lining up against it.

In their letter, city and county officials proposed a five-year plan that 60 percent of the revenue would be distributed to communities in the county based on population.

The other 40 percent would go to a humanitarian fund to help address mental health, homelessness, addiction and other challenges.
Government Indiana casinoscasinosAllen County CommissionersCity of Fort WayneMayor Sharon Tucker
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green