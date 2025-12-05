Fort Wayne, Allen County come out in favor of area casino location

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and the Allen County Commissioners have come together in support of the location of a casino in the community.

On Monday, they sent a joint letter to Indiana House and Senate leadership expressing their desire to work with the Statehouse on the issue.

Earlier this year, a legislative attempt to locate the casino license from Rising Sun to New Haven failed.

On Tuesday, Warsaw Republican representative Craig Snow introduced a bill to add an additional Indiana casino license with a $50 million licensing fee.

Greater Fort Wayne has come out in favor of the casino, while other local residents are already lining up against it.

In their letter, city and county officials proposed a five-year plan that 60 percent of the revenue would be distributed to communities in the county based on population.

The other 40 percent would go to a humanitarian fund to help address mental health, homelessness, addiction and other challenges.