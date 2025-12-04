© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: December 4, 2025

By Zach Bernard
Published December 4, 2025 at 8:10 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

High school football season has come to an end, which has us looking ahead to what's next.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette gets us started with a recap of Bishop Dwenger and Bishop Luers' performances at the state finals in Indianapolis. Then she'll preview boys' basketball, before walking us through the latest girls' basketball rankings.

IU football is preparing to face off against Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, and we'll hear how Curt Cignetti and Fernando Mendoza are feeling ahead of it.

Zach closes with notes on college football playoffs, the Komets, and more.

Tags
Field Notes Field Notes
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard