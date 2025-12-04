Field Notes: December 4, 2025

High school football season has come to an end, which has us looking ahead to what's next.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette gets us started with a recap of Bishop Dwenger and Bishop Luers' performances at the state finals in Indianapolis. Then she'll preview boys' basketball, before walking us through the latest girls' basketball rankings.

IU football is preparing to face off against Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, and we'll hear how Curt Cignetti and Fernando Mendoza are feeling ahead of it.

Zach closes with notes on college football playoffs, the Komets, and more.