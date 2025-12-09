© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Hearing set for Fort Wayne utility rate hike

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published December 9, 2025 at 6:13 PM EST
This slide from City Utilities shows the potential impact of a proposed rate hike on utility bills.
Photo provided
/
Fort Wayne City Utilities
This slide from City Utilities shows the potential impact of a proposed rate hike on utility bills.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold a public hearing on Dec. 17 on the proposed rate increase for the City of Fort Wayne’s pending water rate request.

The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. next Wednesday in Citizens Square's lower level in the OmniRoom. According to the IURC, consumers are encouraged to arrive by 5:45 p.m. for an overview of field hearing procedures and the rate case process. No decision will be made at the hearing.

Fort Wayne city officials want a water rate increase to pay for improvements to the city water and sewer system.

The utility improvement plan identifies more than 70 neighborhood stormwater projects, 60 miles of sewer linings and capacity upgrades, and replacing water mains with a history of breaks.

In August, City Council approved the utility rate increase, as well as approving the bonds for the project.

The next needed step is for the IURC to sign off on the increase.

Public comments on the proposal can be made through the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor until Jan. 23.

Consumers who wish to submit written comments for the case record may do so via the form on the Indiana Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor's website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, or by mail at:
Public Comments
Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC)
115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
