Fort Wayne city officials, Google to hold informational forum on data center

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published December 9, 2025 at 6:33 AM EST
The Google data center on Adams Center Road broke ground in April 2024 and has been under construction for over a year a half.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
The City of Fort Wayne and Greater Fort Wayne Inc. are inviting the community to an information forum this week about the Google data center.

The forum will include an informal presentation from representatives from Google, Indiana Michigan Power and City Utilities and an opportunity for attendees to submit questions to be asked by organizers.

The forum comes after opposition to the data center has increased over the past few months, following increased requests from Google for more wetlands and emergency diesel generators for the Adams Center Road campus.

City officials have recently expressed growing interest in working with Google and others to find other solutions to energy needs.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is still considering Google’s request for more generators.

While attendees will be able to submit questions, there won’t be a public comment period and no decisions will be made by the city.

The forum will be held in the Grand Wayne Center Anthony Wayne Ballroom A on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Government The City of Fort Wayne Google data centers Project Zodiac
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
