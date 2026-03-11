© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Funding for formal planning for Fort Wayne's North River District is in place

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published March 11, 2026 at 11:34 AM EDT
One of the City of Fort Wayne's renderings of the planned North River District project.
City of Fort Wayne
One of the City of Fort Wayne's renderings of the planned North River District project.

A master planning agreement has been approved for the City of Fort Wayne’s North River District project.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved the agreement with Kansas City-based PB Development on Monday.

The commission will pay $182,500, a 50 percent match of funds from the Allen County Capital Improvement Board, according to a press release.

In late February, the Capital Improvement Board approved up to $1.5 million to support the project.

The 29-acre site was a former rail and scrap yard. It has not been used since 2006.

The project will include housing, public infrastructure, commercial uses and the North River Fieldhouse. Developers hope the fieldhouse will help the city become a youth- and adaptive sports tourism destination.

City officials say PB Development will begin master planning work immediately.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
