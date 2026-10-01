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Voter registration deadline Oct. 5

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:29 PM EDT
Early voters wait in line at the Rousseau Center in downtown Fort Wayne ahead of election day.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Early voters wait in line at the Rousseau Center in downtown Fort Wayne ahead of election day.

Monday, Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote, which can be done online or at your county clerk's office.

And with Election Day just about a month away, early voting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at your county clerk's office or designated satellite locations.

In Allen County, voters can cast their ballots early in the Rousseau Center lobby Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 23.

Additional locations and times will be added after Oct. 23 and continuing through election day.

To check your voter registration status, visit Indiana's voter information portal.

Until Monday, you can register to vote at that same online location.

Below are the links to all Northeast Indiana counties' early voting information:
Adams County
Allen County
DeKalb County
Huntington County
Kosciusko County
LaGrange County
Noble County
Steuben County
Wabash County
Wells County
Whitley County
Tags
Government elections2026 ElectionIndiana elections2026 Midterms
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green