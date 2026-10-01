Voter registration deadline Oct. 5
Monday, Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote, which can be done online or at your county clerk's office.
And with Election Day just about a month away, early voting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at your county clerk's office or designated satellite locations.
In Allen County, voters can cast their ballots early in the Rousseau Center lobby Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 23.
Additional locations and times will be added after Oct. 23 and continuing through election day.
To check your voter registration status, visit Indiana's voter information portal.
Until Monday, you can register to vote at that same online location.
Below are the links to all Northeast Indiana counties' early voting information:
Adams County
Allen County
DeKalb County
Huntington County
Kosciusko County
LaGrange County
Noble County
Steuben County
Wabash County
Wells County
Whitley County