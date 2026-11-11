Northeast Indiana is state's measles hotspot

Indiana’s measles outbreak is now over 150 cases, with over half of those cases in northeast Indiana.

Since the summer, the number of measles cases have continued to climb around the state. As of Tuesday, it is at 153.

The largest concentration of the highly contagious virus is in LaGrange County, which has 36 known cases, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

According to the district's social media page, Westview Elementary School is concerned about the possibility an infected student came to school on Nov. 4. Westview Community Schools are located in Topeka, near the LaGrange and Elkhart county line.

"We are concerned that active cases of measles may have been present in our schools and on our buses," officials wrote. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are collaborating closely with their team to determine next steps and best practices to protect our students, staff, and families. This includes identifying potential exposures, reviewing immunization records, and determining whether individuals need to remain home."

On its Facebook page, the LaGrange County Health Department is posting warnings about the virus—its symptoms and risks, as well as telling residents how they can find information about their vaccination status.

But the virus is not just in LaGrange County.

Adams County now has 19 cases, and Allen County has 15 cases. Noble, Steuben, DeKalb, and Kosciusko counties are all dealing with known cases as well.

And area hospitals are now instituting restrictions to protect patients from exposure.

Parkview Health is taking precautions, particularly in the areas of most vulnerable patients. This includes the neonatal ICU, pediatric ICU,

and pediatrics.

A Parkview Health spokesperson said visitor restrictions are in place in those areas and anyone with known measles exposure is asked to wear a mask in the network's facilities at the time of service.

"Parkview has reinforced processes for the rapid identification and isolation of suspected cases, evaluation and follow-up of potential exposures, and coordination with public health partners, wrote Kaitlyn Hughes, a Parkview media specialist.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and adapt our response as needed. Our highest priority remains protecting the health and safety of our communities while continuing to provide safe, high-quality care."

Most of the statewide cases involve unvaccinated individuals under the age of 30, but the majority of all cases are pediatric patients under the age of four.

Thirty-one individuals with known cases are hospitalized.

