Northern Indiana sees multiple tornadoes in weekend outbreak, no injuries reported

A total of eight tornadoes have been confirmed within the National Weather Service’s Northern Indiana forecasting area.

That area encompasses all of northern Indiana, west to Lake Michigan and east into western Ohio, north to Coldwater, Michigan and south to Kokomo.

According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes have now been confirmed in Allen and Grant counties, as well as in Paulding County, Ohio.

The first Allen County tornado, an EF-2 developed around 11:30 p.m. over the northeast side of Fort Wayne and raced northeast toward the town of Harlan. With peak winds measuring about 120 miles per hour, the storm caused damage to homes and farms along its seven and a half mile path.

Then at about 11:45 p.m., an EF-0 tornado with peak winds measuring at about 75 miles per hour formed in the Georgetown area of Fort Wayne. That smaller tornado caused minimal damage and traveled just over a mile.

The Grant County tornadoes included a severe EF-3 tornado with 140 miles per hour peak winds and a path more than six miles long.

That tornado popped up just east of Gas City around 11:45 p.m. and did extensive damage to trees and homes before weakening as it crossed I-69.

While no injuries or deaths were reported in the northern Indiana and western Ohio tornadoes, three people died in tornadoes in Sullivan County.