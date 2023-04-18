Biden declares parts of Indiana major disaster area after storms

President Joe Biden on Saturday declared a major disaster in parts of Indiana after a deadly storm swept through the state earlier this month.

Biden’s presidential action orders federal aid to supplement state and local efforts in areas affected by the storms, which killed five people in two counties.

Read more: Ask The Mayor: Terre Haute's Bennett on tornado recovery

Federal funds are available for Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties. The statement said more counties could be designated after assessments are completed.

“Just got a text from the White House! President Biden signed the disaster declaration for Sullivan County,” Mayor Clint Lamb wrote on Facebook.

Three people died after a tornado struck Sullivan, Indiana on March 31. At least 200 structures in the county sustained major damage.

Two others died in McCormick’s Creek State Park, which sustained heavy damage.

The White House urged residents who sustained losses to apply for assistance online, by calling by calling (800) 621-3362 or by using the FEMA app.

It added that residents using a relay service, captioned telephone service or other non-standard system could give FEMA that number

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the White House said.

FEMA’s Brian F. Schiller will coordinate federal recovery operations.

