Fort Wayne man sentenced to 190 years for shooting three, killing two in Feb. 2021

A 34-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 190 years in prison Friday in connection to a shooting in early February 2021 that left two teens dead and another with critical injuries.

In June, Joseph Bossard pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, as well as using a firearm in the commission of a crime. Additional charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness were dismissed.

And the state agreed not to seek a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The attack on three teens–Anderson Retic, Joshua Cooper, and Jaylin Rice– unfolded on security camera footage at the Shell Gas station at State Boulevard and Hobson Road the evening of Feb. 18, 2021.

Bossard appeared to argue with them after buying cigarettes. He circled their vehicle in the parking lot and then drove his red pickup truck away from the scene.

He returned a few moments later, approached the teens’ sedan and fired. When they pulled away from him, Bossard chased them down Hobson Road. The teens’ car was found crashed into the snow.

Retic and Cooper were pronounced dead at the scene, and Rice suffered critical injuries.

Bossard was declared incompetent to stand trial on multiple occasions, causing the case to be delayed for more than two years.

Allen Superior Judge David Zent sentenced Bossard to 65 years on each of the murder counts, 40 years on the attempted murder, and another 20 years on the firearms enhancement. All sentences are to be served one after another.