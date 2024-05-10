Black Pine Animal Sanctuary introduces youth summer camps

Albion’s exotic animal sanctuary Black Pine is offering its first ever summer camp for kids 10 to 17 to learn about these wild animals – and why they are better off in the wild.

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary rescues neglected or illegally-owned animals and offers them refuge, care and forever-retirement. They rescue everything from exotic birds and small animals up to bears and big cats.

This year, the sanctuary is offering its first ever youth summer camps. Education coordinator Lexus Garces said the camps will help the community learn more about Black Pine, while kids get to learn more about what makes the animals there unique – and also bad pets.

She said the camps will also benefit from Black Pine’s smaller size.

“The activities that we have planned are a bit more interactive and hands-on than you might get at some place larger, for example. Like, I have the opportunity to do really in-depth activities with the kids because the camps are gonna be smaller.”

Garces said, with such small groups, she’ll be able to tailor what they’re learning about to what they’re most interested in. For example if one group is more interested in the tigers, she can tailor her activities and learning to that.

The camps are separated into age groups of 10-13 and 14-17 and run through June and July, depending on the age group, with several sessions for each age group.