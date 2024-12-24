American Airlines lifts ground stop that froze Christmas Eve travelers

Updated December 24, 2024 at 14:03 PM ET

American Airlines passengers across the U.S. endured a sudden disruption of service on Christmas Eve, as a "technical issue" forced the airline to request a nationwide ground stop of its operations.

"The ground stop has now been lifted," the Federal Aviation Administration told NPR shortly after 8 a.m. ET.

On Facebook and X, passengers shared stories of boarding planes early on Christmas Eve — only to be left waiting on the tarmac. In some cases, they described being told the flight would return to its gate so everyone onboard could deplane.

The ground stop lasted for about one hour, according to the airline.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this morning," the airline said.

In a statement sent to NPR, American says the widespread delays were caused by a "vendor technology issue" affecting systems that are needed for a flight to be "released" — one of the final key steps before a plane takes off from an airport.

Early circumstances around Tuesday's outage seemed ominous, reminding travelers of a nightmare scenario that played out two years ago when computer problems fueled a meltdown for Southwest Airlines as it tried to cope with bad weather during the holidays.

Southwest stranded millions of travelers — and was later ordered to pay a $140 million civil penalty.

Aviation industry veterans like George Hamlin, a consultant, notes that Southwest took the brunt of the blame for the meltdown -- but, he adds, "now we're finding out that it's a larger, more endemic problem than that."

Delayed American Airlines passengers who posted to social media Tuesday said pilots blamed the slowdown on a computer system that aims to ensure an optimal center of gravity by balancing planes' cargo weight and other factors.

Winter weather also threatens to snarl Christmas Eve travel, including storms along the East and West Coasts of the U.S.

The FAA's operations page shows nearly a dozen airports were deicing planes Tuesday morning, including at Philadelphia International, and Dulles International and Reagan National outside Washington, D.C.

If you're flying, the FAA recommends checking your airline's flight status updates for potential delays. As of 9 a.m. ET, the FlightAware website's "Misery Map" showed some 544 flights had been delayed and five canceled since 6 a.m. Nearly 120 of those delays were at Charlotte, N.C.'s, airport.

Nearly 12.7 million passengers are expected to fly on American Airlines this winter holiday season, comprising more than 118,000 flights, according to the airline. The most-traveled days in that span are both Fridays, ahead of and just after Christmas.

