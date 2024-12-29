Biden speaks of Carter's 'honesty and character' in Sunday address

President Joe Biden has remembered former President Jimmy Carter as a friend as well as globally recognized humanitarian.

In an address Sunday night, Biden remembered Carter for his simple decency. Carter continued to teach Sunday school at his small town Baptist church decades after he left the highest office in the land.

Biden said his friend of more than 50 years stands as a model of what it means to live a life of meaning and purpose, and be dedicated to others.

"Today's world, some look at Jimmy Carter and see a man of a bygone era, with honesty and character, faith and humility, it mattered. But I don't believe it's a bygone era. I see a man not only of our time but for all times," Biden said.

Carter was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, built affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity and worked to eradicate disease around the world, all since leaving the White House.

