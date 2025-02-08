The American tailgate: Why strangers recreate their living rooms in a parking lot

PHILADELPHIA — In the hours before kickoff, the parking lots outside Lincoln Financial Field turn into a carnival. Amid a sea of green tents, Philadelphia Eagles fans in vintage jerseys toss footballs, grill up sausages and cheesesteaks, make elaborate cocktails on the beds of pickup trucks and dance to music from DJ decks.

"There's nothing like this in the world," marvels Kenny Justice, 59, who is a frequent caller to WIP, Philadelphia sports talk radio, and has been a Birds fan since at least first grade.

Anthony Byrne serves sausage sandwiches at his uncle Ed Callahan's (not pictured) tailgate. The food and drinks are free. In lieu of payment, Callahan asks participants to donate to the raffle which benefits the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (right) leads fans in a cheer during a TV segment in the parking lot of Lincoln Financial Field.

Justice is on to something. English soccer fans have their pints and pubs, but the tailgate is a uniquely American ritual.

Omelettes and cheesesteaks — for free

For last month's NFC Championship game between the Eagles and the Washington Commanders, Justice and his son, Roman, 14, attended the tailgate of Ed Callahan, a retired naval intelligence officer, who's been tailgating here for more than two decades. Callahan operates out of his massive green RV — the Eagle Mobile II — which is covered with images of legendary Eagles players, such as Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White .

For breakfast, Callahan's crew cooks up the tailgate's signature omelettes with imported Irish Swiss cheese, American cheese and Philly cream cheese. Lunch is 30 to 40 pounds of cheesesteak. Callahan figures he feeds about 100 people. Half are friends, and the rest, friends of friends.

Washington Commanders fan Eddie Jenkins (center) chats with Philadelphia Eagles fans. "There's something uniquely American about coming and breaking bread with somebody, whether they be your best friend or your mortal enemy," Jenkins says.

"We don't charge money," says Callahan, 78, "this is all hospitality."

Callahan says core tailgate members contribute, but he estimates that this season, including the playoffs, he spent about $5,000 to fund the events.

The tailgate is an opportunity for Eagles fans, who are known for their intense devotion, to eat, drink, reminisce and blow off steam.

Tailgate host Ed Callahan, 78, poses in front of his Eagle Mobile II before the NFC championship game in Philadelphia. Callahan estimates he served free food to about 100 fans before kick-off.

Chris Tsoubis, owner of Old English Pizza, prepares free cheesesteaks at the tailgate of Ed Callahan (not pictured). Callahan estimates the tailgate serves thirty to forty pounds of cheesesteaks before the game.

"I have to be professional all week," says Justice, who owns an engineering architecture firm. "I'm a father. But then you get to come down here and you get to act like you're a crazy kindergartener."

What really drives this parking lot mania

It's easy to dismiss tailgating culture, given its many excesses. But Tonya Williams Bradford, an associate professor of marketing at the University of California, Irvine, says there is something more significant and meaningful happening here.

Every fall weekend, millions of fans of professional and college football set out camping chairs and grills — effectively recreating their living rooms and kitchens — and invite in friends and strangers. She says it's like Thanksgiving, only outdoors and open to all.

"People are investing thousands of dollars to do this over the course of a season and what they get out of it is community," says Bradford, co-author of Domesticating Public Space through Ritual: Tailgating as Vestaval . "We're living in an age where people may not know their next-door neighbor, but these teams bring folks together in ways that are not easily replicated."

Tailgaters prepare free shots at Ed Callahan's (not pictured) tailgate in the parking lot of Lincoln Financial Field.

Bradford and her research partner spent four years interviewing tailgaters at a small Midwestern private university that they do not name in their study. They found that some tailgaters engage in a form of secular evangelism, which includes buying game tickets for guests in hopes they'll join the tribe.

"We actually had a host of one tailgate tell us specifically that their goal every game was to convert a fan to their team," Bradford recalled.

Tailgating's roots are in horse-drawn coaches and sandwiches

Historians say tailgating in America began in the 19th century. Reporting on the Princeton-Yale game in 1891, the New York Tribune describes a procession of horse-drawn coaches heading up Fifth Avenue on their way to the game.

Ed Callahan (right) yells an E-A-G-L-E-S cheer at his tailgate before the Eagles NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders.

"About all the parties in the vehicles brought their luncheons with them, and little parcels of sandwiches helped while away the minutes of waiting in the stands," the newspaper reported.

The invention of the automobile, along with the portable cooler and grill took tailgating to an entirely new level.

Eagles fans can be tough on the fans of visiting teams. But Washington Commanders fans Eddie Jenkins (right) and Kenny Alvo (second to right) were warmly welcomed at a tailgate before the NFC championship game in Philadelphia.

In modern times, tailgating is a way to honor history and pass down tradition and lore through the generations. When Kenny Justice's son, Roman, was still in the womb, Kenny sang him the Eagles fight song, "Fly Eagles Fly." After Roman was born, then came the Eagles onesies, pajamas and watching games at home.

"My dad, he kind of forced it down my throat, but in a friendly way," says Roman, who is wearing a No. 6 Eagles jersey for star wide-receiver Devonta Smith.

Kenny works seven days a week, so Roman says Eagles games are a great opportunity to bond.

Philadelphia Eagles fans Kenny Justice (left), 59, and his son Roman, 14, share a passion for the Eagles which Kenny began to cultivate by singing the Eagles fight song, Fly Eagles Fly, to Roman while he was still in the womb.

One of Roman's favorite memories came this season in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Father and son watched in the stands as Saquon Barkley, the Eagles star running back, pirouetted in midair and hurdled backward over a defender for a 14-yard gain. The play is regarded as one of the most remarkable of the season.

"Everyone was screaming," recalls Roman. "We witnessed history, one of the best plays ever in football, in my opinion."

Flipping the bird, but "it's all love"

If the tailgate is a place for family and friends to make memories, it's also an opportunity for people to look past their differences and come together if only for a few hours.

"I got friends here who I've known for years. I have no idea who they voted for," says Kenny Justice. "I don't care. This tailgate, in particular, everybody's welcome."

That includes Commanders fans such as Kenny Alvo, who's sporting a No. 5 burgundy Commanders jersey for quarterback Jayden Daniels, NFL offensive Rookie of the Year . Alvo says the tailgate and the game are an escape from what he calls "real-life stuff," such as bills, family issues and wars overseas.

"I can get on my phone right now and go on X, it would make me depressed within minutes," says Alvo, 41, who works as a teacher in Fairfax County, Va. "I come to an NFC championship game, I don't have a care in the world over here."

While Alvo felt at home at Callahan's tailgate, Commanders fans elsewhere in the parking lot felt the heat from some Eagles fans — who can be pretty tough on out-of-towners.

Eileen Zolotorofe brought her ticket for a game the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders played in 1963.

Tony Proctor drove up to the game from Southern Maryland. He was sitting with two friends in folding chairs between huge pickup trucks, out of the sight-lines from most Eagles fans.

"Come out to Philly, it's just a whole new breed out here," said Proctor. "They give me the finger. They curse me out real good."

But Proctor says that's part of the experience.

"It's all good," he said. "It's all love."

By afternoon's end, the Eagles had beaten the Commanders, 55-23, earning them a spot in this Sunday's Super Bowl against the reigning champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

