Trump honors gold medal-winning men's hockey team at State of the Union amid controversy

President Trump welcomed the Olympic gold-winning U.S. men's hockey team to the Capitol for his State of the Union address Tuesday night, amid controversy surrounding FBI Director Kash Patel's celebrations with the team and backlash to comments the president made about the U.S. women's team.

The men's hockey team won the gold medal Sunday in a thrilling overtime final against rival Canada. It's the first U.S. gold in men's ice hockey since 1980, when an underdog American squad pulled off the "Miracle on Ice."

"Our country is winning again," Trump said about 15 minutes into his speech.

"To prove that point, here with us tonight is a group of winners who just made the entire nation proud: the men's gold medal Olympic hockey team," he continued.

The team entered the balcony of the House of Representatives, flashing their gold medals to chants of "U.S.A" and an approximately two-minute standing ovation.

Trump also announced he will be giving team goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who made 41 saves in the gold medal game, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the U.S. government's highest civilian honor.

Trump invited the men's team to the address in a phone call Sunday after the game, and offered to transport them to Washington on a military plane. A video of the phone call was shared on social media.

In that video, the president can be heard saying: "I must tell you, we're going to have to bring the women's team. You do know that," and joking that he would "probably be impeached" if he didn't invite the women.

The women's team declined the White House's invitation to Tuesday's address citing "timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments."

Trump said in his speech that the women's team would soon be coming to the White House. The team did not immediately respond to an NPR request for confirmation of the upcoming visit.

FBI Director Kash Patel has also faced criticism after he was seen taking part in post-game locker room celebrations from Milan in videos posted to social media.

An FBI spokesman had said in the days leading up to the game that Patel's trip to Milan was primarily for professional purposes, and the government would be reimbursed for any personal expenses. White House spokesperson Steven Cheung reiterated on social media Sunday that Patel was in Italy "meeting with regional partners and security teams."

But Democrats have decried the videos showing Patel drinking and celebrating in the locker room as a sign of government waste of taxpayer dollars.

Patel addressed the criticism on his personal X account Sunday, writing, "For the very concerned media - yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth."

Patel has previously faced scrutiny over his personal travels aboard a government plane. Before he took public office, he frequently criticized his predecessor Chris Wray for his use of the FBI plane.

