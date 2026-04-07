U.K. issues Ye travel ban over antisemitism, leading to festival cancellation

The rapper and fashion entrepreneur Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been denied entry into the U.K. following a public controversy stemming from past antisemitic comments. In the aftermath of the ban, instituted by the U.K. government, the entire festival has been canceled.

Ye was scheduled to headline all three days of Wireless, a major London-based hip-hop festival. It was the next stage of an attempted comeback that has also included a new album and several performances in North America. After he was announced as the Wireless headliner, sponsors began to pull out of the event. Several British politicians also spoke out against the festival's decision to book Ye, eventually leading to the government barring him from entering the country. In a statement shared with NPR, the U.K. Home Office said that "the decision was made on the grounds that his presence in the U.K. would not be conducive to the public good." On Tuesday, Wireless Festival canceled the entire event, citing the ban.

"As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," reads the otherwise blank website . "All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

"Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless," U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted on X after the festival announced the cancellation. "This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values."

Ye's antisemitic comments and actions span several years, and have been a significant element in the stark decline in the reputation of the once widely admired musician. In 2022, a string of social media posts resulted in Twitter (now X) and Meta temporarily restricting Ye's account. That same year, after he wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt to Paris Fashion Week, Adidas ended a years-long partnership with the rapper and his Yeezy brand. In 2025, he released a song called "Heil Hitler" and began selling swastika T-shirts on the Yeezy website.

Earlier this year, Ye took out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal to apologize for his antisemitic remarks. He attributed the behavior to a manic episode caused by bipolar disorder, and wrote: "I am not a Nazi or antisemite. I love Jewish people."

According to the BBC , the rapper issued a statement before Tuesday's events in an attempt to prevent being barred from entering the country. He said he would be willing to meet with members of the Jewish community in person "to listen" to their concerns. "I know words aren't enough," he said in the statement. "I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here."

Representatives for Ye have not responded to NPR's requests for comment.

Ye released his debut studio album, The College Dropout , to widespread critical acclaim in 2004. Now 48 years old, he has won 24 Grammy Awards and topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart across three separate decades. Considered one of the most prolific musicians of the 21st century, Ye's career has also been frequently marked by high-profile controversies and publicity stunts — but in the last few years, antisemitic and racist comments have further escalated the public backlash against him.

In recent months, the musician has been attempting to rehabilitate his reputation. He performed multiple sold-out stadium concerts in Mexico City and Los Angeles. The latter included onstage collaborations with Travis Scott , Cee Lo Green and Lauryn Hill . The Wireless billing was considered to be building momentum for Ye's comeback.

Wireless Festival, which is operated by Live Nation, was scheduled to take place in July. The event was founded in 2005 and draws tens of thousands of attendees every year; Drake , Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage have all headlined recent iterations. The announcement that Ye would be this year's headliner for all three nights of the event quickly led to several major sponsors dropping out, including Pepsi and the beverage company Diageo. Live Nation did not respond to NPR's requests for comment on the festival's cancellation.

Fatima Al-Kassab contributed reporting.

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