If you are struggling to make ends meet, NPR wants to hear from you

American families are under financial pressure.

Gasoline prices have hit their highest point in nearly four years. The job market is stagnant. Mortgage rates are climbing.

If you're struggling financially, we want to hear from you: What costs are affecting you most? What financial choices are you making to cope? Will costs influence how you vote in this year's midterm elections?

Fill out the form below, and an NPR producer may reach out.

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