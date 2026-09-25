Hurricane Nolo, a zig-zagging storm, threatens Hawaii with flooding rains

Updated September 25, 2026 at 7:58 PM EDT

People on the Big Island of Hawaii are under a hurricane watch Friday afternoon, as Hurricane Nolo moves over the Pacific Ocean toward the Hawaiian archipelago. The alert means hurricane conditions are possible within 24 to 36 hours. By then, the storm will likely be a major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Nolo isn't expected to make landfall this weekend, but it has two dangerous qualities: slow movement and heavy rain. Maximum rainfall amounts from the storm in some areas could top 2 feet, forecasters say, with totals of 10 to 25 inches expected more widely.

"The time to finish preparations for significant heavy rain and flooding impacts on the Big Island is now," the NHC said in its public advisory. "Life-threatening, catastrophic flooding and mudslides are possible."

As of Friday afternoon, Nolo's maximum sustained winds were at 105 mph, making it a Category 2 storm, and it was moving at only 5 mph. It's now moving north-northeast and is expected to slow to a crawl before turning toward the west and picking up forward speed on Saturday and Sunday.

But it will continue to build strength from warm ocean waters. Over the next 72 hours, Nolo's winds could top out at 140 mph, according to the forecast discussion, making it a Category 4 storm.

/ NOAA/National Weather Service A forecast cone shows the expected movements of Hurricane Nolo as it approaches the Hawaiian archipelago.

The heaviest rains will likely fall on the Big Island's eastern and southern areas, forecasters say. Neighboring Maui is under a tropical storm watch and could see up to 10 inches of rain.

Hawaii and Maui counties have opened shelters to people and pets, according to Hawaii Public Radio, which also reports that schools and government offices began closing on Thursday in preparation for the storm.

Nolo's path over the water has been prone to sudden shifts. Earlier this week, it was heading west across open ocean when it took an abrupt right-hand turn, sending it north directly toward the Big Island.

The cyclone is the latest in a busy hurricane season in the Pacific, where warm water is feeding a powerful El Niño phenomenon that's sparking storms and reshaping weather patterns around the world. The Pacific region has already seen three Category 5 hurricanes: Genevieve, Lowell and Polo.

Nolo brings torrential rains to Hawaii weeks after the state endured flooding and wind damage from a series of natural disasters over this past year. In March, a winter storm system called a Kona low led to the worst flooding seen in Hawaii in over two decades. Then, in May, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Big Island.

In August, Hurricane Lala raked the Big Island, Maui, Oahu and Kauai at close range. And earlier this month, Hurricane Lowell pummeled Kauai and other areas.

Earlier this week, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said these four major disasters alone have damaged or destroyed about 1,290 homes. He estimated recovery efforts will cost roughly $1 billion prior to Nolo.

"We will pursue every available federal resource, use insurance and state funding responsibly and work with the Legislature to protect our people and prepare Hawaiʻi for what comes next," he said in a press release .

/ Three hurricanes are spinning in the Pacific Ocean, as seen in this satellite image from Friday morning. In the west, Nolo is bringing rain to Hawaii while to the east, Hurricane Odalys grows over open water. Further east, the powerful Hurricane Polo is threatening Baja California Sur.

Nolo's growth represents a reversal: Last week, forecasters declared the system was dissipating and would not merit further updates unless it regenerated — and that's precisely what it did. Days ago, the NHC renewed issuing advisories of Tropical Depression Fifteen-E and warned that it could strengthen quickly. It then became Tropical Storm Nolo before intensifying into a hurricane.

Hurricane season in Hawaii typically runs through Nov. 30.

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