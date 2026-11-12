DC shooting leaves 1 person killed, 4 injured. Gunman dead

One person has been killed and four others injured in a shooting at a gym in Washington, D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood, about one mile north of the White House.

Jeffery W. Carroll, the interim Police Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, briefed the public Thursday morning and said that the shooter had shot himself.

A police spokeswoman later confirmed to NPR that the gunman died.

While the scene is continuing to unfold, Carroll shared some early details of what happened at the VIDA Fitness early this morning.

The first call for help came in at 8 a.m. from people inside the gym. Officers and other emergency responders responded immediately and were on scene within 30 seconds, Carroll said. Responders found one adult man who was shot.

Sponsor MessageAdditional calls continued to come reporting more gunfire and victims as the gunman left the area and barricaded himself in an apartment in the seventh floor of a building that adjoined VIDA.

For about an hour, police attempted to get the gunman to surrender safely. But Carroll said that while officers were engaging with the suspect, they heard a gunshot. They entered the apartment and found the gunman had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

It's unclear if the gunman and the victims knew each other. Carroll said more investigation needs to be done at this time.

This is a developing story.



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