WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: August 15, 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published August 15, 2024 at 7:29 AM EDT
Players from each team gather at home plate to watch the post-derby fireworks.
Zach Bernard / WBOI
Players from each team at Home Run Derby X gather at home plate to watch post-derby fireworks.

Zach and Victoria begin this week's edition of Field Notes bidding farewell to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Then you'll hear more about the first Bishop-Luers football practice of the season, and the Preview Tournament for high school girls golf.

We'll bring you some sounds from Home Run Derby X's stop in Fort Wayne over the weekend.

Zach will wrap up this week with quick notes on the restart of the WNBA season, the TinCaps, and AP's college football preseason rankings.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
