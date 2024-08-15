Field Notes: August 15, 2024

Zach and Victoria begin this week's edition of Field Notes bidding farewell to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Then you'll hear more about the first Bishop-Luers football practice of the season, and the Preview Tournament for high school girls golf.

We'll bring you some sounds from Home Run Derby X's stop in Fort Wayne over the weekend.

Zach will wrap up this week with quick notes on the restart of the WNBA season, the TinCaps, and AP's college football preseason rankings.