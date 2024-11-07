Field Notes: November 7, 2024

Zach starts this week's edition of Field Notes off with everything we know about the proposed soccer stadium for Fort Wayne FC revealed Monday.

It's November, which means the high school fall sports calendar is beginning to wind down. The Journal Gazette's Victoria Jacobsen gives us the lay of the land on football, cross country, and volleyball.

We'll close this one out with notes on the red hot Fort Wayne Komets, the Indiana Fever's new head coach, and the landscape for the undefeated Hoosiers.