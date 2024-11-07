© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: November 7, 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published November 7, 2024 at 8:05 AM EST
An artist's rendering of the fan experience at Fort Wayne FC's proposed new soccer stadium.
Design Collaborative
/
Fort Wayne Football Club
An artist's rendering of the fan experience at Fort Wayne FC's proposed new soccer stadium.

Zach starts this week's edition of Field Notes off with everything we know about the proposed soccer stadium for Fort Wayne FC revealed Monday.

It's November, which means the high school fall sports calendar is beginning to wind down. The Journal Gazette's Victoria Jacobsen gives us the lay of the land on football, cross country, and volleyball.

We'll close this one out with notes on the red hot Fort Wayne Komets, the Indiana Fever's new head coach, and the landscape for the undefeated Hoosiers.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
