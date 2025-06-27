© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Connor Christian brings Midwest blend of southern rock and alternative blues to The Landing

89.1 WBOI | By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 27, 2025 at 6:32 AM EDT
Connor Christian
/
Connor Christian

Connor Christian is a musician whose Midwestern background has defined his unique southern rock and blues sound. He earned himself a spotlight on the national stage as a performer on Season 20 of NBC's The Voice, and recently relocated to Fort Wayne.

He will also help kick off WBOI's Live and Local at The Landing summer concert series Friday, June 27 at seven.

WBOI's Brianna Barrow sat down with Christian to discuss what fans and listeners can expect from his performance, his time on The Voice, and his new single, "Shakin'."
Arts & Culture
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow
