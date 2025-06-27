Connor Christian brings Midwest blend of southern rock and alternative blues to The Landing

Connor Christian is a musician whose Midwestern background has defined his unique southern rock and blues sound. He earned himself a spotlight on the national stage as a performer on Season 20 of NBC's The Voice, and recently relocated to Fort Wayne.

He will also help kick off WBOI's Live and Local at The Landing summer concert series Friday, June 27 at seven.

WBOI's Brianna Barrow sat down with Christian to discuss what fans and listeners can expect from his performance, his time on The Voice, and his new single, "Shakin'."