WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes: November 21, 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published November 21, 2024 at 7:30 AM EST
Victoria and Zach get started discussing East Noble's Class 4A regional title, and set the table for the last weekend of the high school football season before state finals in Indianapolis. She will also offer her early impressions on the start of girls' high school basketball.

We'll close with notes on the biggest game of IU football's magical season (so far), the Komets continuing to win... and will Zach be the only one planning his Saturday around the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which starts at midnight?

