WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: December 12, 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published December 12, 2024 at 7:49 AM EST
The Mastodon women's team made 15 threes to earn its first win in 13 tries against Green Bay.
With the high school football season in the books, Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette joins Zach to help shift our focus to basketball by highlighting several hardwood successes at the high school and college levels.

They'll also discuss the future college choices of four graduating Snider seniors, and more awards for Northeast Indiana football players.

We'll close out with notes on the big IU/Notre Dame game next Friday, check in on the Komets, and Zach channels his inner Steve Kornacki to lay out the Colts' playoff chances.

