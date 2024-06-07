Northeast Indiana Now: June 7, 2024

WBOI's Ella Abbott starts us off with more on the Allen County Public Library's fundraising campaign to bring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to the area.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Kirsten Adair reports on how Indiana high school students might see changes to diploma requirements as soon as the 2025-26 school year.

Julia Meek speaks with Art Leadership Center members Allison Wims and Elisha Brown about the annual "Macknificent" Freedom Fest to celebrate Juneteenth.