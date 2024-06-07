© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Underwriter Message
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: June 7, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published June 7, 2024 at 2:47 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

WBOI's Ella Abbott starts us off with more on the Allen County Public Library's fundraising campaign to bring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to the area.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Kirsten Adair reports on how Indiana high school students might see changes to diploma requirements as soon as the 2025-26 school year.

Julia Meek speaks with Art Leadership Center members Allison Wims and Elisha Brown about the annual "Macknificent" Freedom Fest to celebrate Juneteenth.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
See stories by Richard Sanchez