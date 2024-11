Richard Sanchez gets us started with more on an FWCS board incumbent holding onto their seat, while NACS elects two new members.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Jeff Parrott reports on a South Bend group preparing for possible mass deportations as President-elect Trump promises to deport undocumented immigrants en masse on "day one."

Rebecca Thiele has more on how corn stover could be the key to a more climate-friendly fuel in Indiana.